Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

ONEQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 143,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

