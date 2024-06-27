Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ACWV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.54. 195,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

