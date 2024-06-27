Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock remained flat at $51.04 during trading on Thursday. 724,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.