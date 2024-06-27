Argus Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $335.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.39. 1,651,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,059. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $296.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,275 shares of company stock worth $32,177,298. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $700,291,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

