argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $525.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $445.88 on Monday. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.85 and its 200 day moving average is $386.89. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

