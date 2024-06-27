Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.43 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $66.06 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00045456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.