Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 3.58, but opened at 3.43. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 3.36, with a volume of 773,945 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALTM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 269.60 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

