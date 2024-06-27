Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

RKDA opened at $3.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

