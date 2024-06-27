Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Boosted by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.00. 2,307,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

