Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 122.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARI shares. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

