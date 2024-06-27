Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $12.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

