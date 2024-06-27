Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target at $19.89

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.73 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,486,733 shares of company stock valued at $28,618,091 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.