Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Short Interest Update

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amsc Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASCJF remained flat at $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Amsc Asa has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Get Amsc Asa alerts:

About Amsc Asa

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, invests in maritime assets and companies in the United States. It operates one international subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022. AMSC ASA was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Amsc Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsc Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.