Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Short Interest Update

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Amsc Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASCJF remained flat at $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Amsc Asa has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.54.
About Amsc Asa
