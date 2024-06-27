AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.21

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.21 and traded as low as $18.17. AMREP shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 10,289 shares traded.

AMREP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,315,827.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $38,712.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,827.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,163 shares of company stock valued at $944,826 and have sold 5,366 shares valued at $111,193. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

