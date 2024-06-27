Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,865. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

