Aminex (LON:AEX) Trading Up 8.3%

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.04 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 24,392,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 7,563,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Aminex Trading Down 16.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £67.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Aminex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aminex

In related news, insider Tom Mackay sold 3,873,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £77,479.18 ($98,286.41). 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.