America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,524,913.40 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,410 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $384.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $127.96.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMT
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than America’s Car-Mart
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.