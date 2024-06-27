America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,524,913.40 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,410 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $384.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 920.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

