American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.98. 2,031,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,620. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

