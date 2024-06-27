Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.479 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.33 on Thursday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

