Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.