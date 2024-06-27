Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $31.55 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 16.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 230.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 86.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 22.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,075,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,237,059. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.