Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 862,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,058,842,000 after acquiring an additional 481,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,679,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.15. 2,553,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,214,465. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $187.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.