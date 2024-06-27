Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,429,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,484,000 after buying an additional 1,061,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 613,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

