Alico, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Alico has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of -54.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alico to earn ($0.37) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -54.1%.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Trading Up 0.1 %

Alico stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Alico has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $198.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.40. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alico will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alico

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.