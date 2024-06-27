Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,822,098. The company has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

