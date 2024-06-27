Algorand Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $24.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,664,856 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

