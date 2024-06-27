Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASTL
Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.