Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of TSE ASTL opened at C$9.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.18. The stock has a market cap of C$975.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.54. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

