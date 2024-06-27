Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 136.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

