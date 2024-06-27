Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.20 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.54). 7,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.20 ($0.55).

Albion VCT Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Albion VCT alerts:

Albion VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Albion VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.

Albion VCT Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albion VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.