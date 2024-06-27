Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.45

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €18.45 ($19.84) and last traded at €18.67 ($20.07), with a volume of 490354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €18.75 ($20.16).
Aixtron Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Aixtron Company Profile
AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aixtron
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.