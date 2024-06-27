Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading 3% Higher

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. 80,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,301,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Ainos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 515.80%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

