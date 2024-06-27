Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in June

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSC. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,046,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,671. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

