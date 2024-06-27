AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.65. 2,855,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,480,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 957,139 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

