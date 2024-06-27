Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Agilysys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Agilysys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AGYS

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $4,431,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares in the company, valued at $123,435,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $4,431,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares in the company, valued at $123,435,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,392 shares of company stock worth $67,319,669 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 820,840 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.