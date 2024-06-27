Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.23. 1,380,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

