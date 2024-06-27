Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,580,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

