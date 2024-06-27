Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.3% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,640,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

