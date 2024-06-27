Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Update

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATPC traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Agape ATP has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

