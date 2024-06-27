Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.24. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$45.96 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$977.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

