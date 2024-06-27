Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

Shares of AAGFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 153,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,398. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

About Aftermath Silver

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.