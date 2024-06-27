African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in June

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

African Rainbow Minerals stock remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

