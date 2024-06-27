African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in June

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance
African Rainbow Minerals stock remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.60.
African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile
