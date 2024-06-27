Affiance Financial LLC Sells 17,685 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:XJH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 31,513 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

