Affiance Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.43. 7,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $93.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

