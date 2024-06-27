Affiance Financial LLC Has $40.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,723. The company has a market cap of $404.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

