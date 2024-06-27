Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 2,539,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,662,379. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

