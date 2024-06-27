Affiance Financial LLC Buys 37,015 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up 0.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 38,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.