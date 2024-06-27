Affiance Financial LLC Buys 133 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 487,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,079,437. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

