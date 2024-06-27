Affiance Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 677 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Salesforce by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $893,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,787 shares of company stock valued at $149,773,683. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

