Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 168.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 28.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.96% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $327,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG remained flat at $64.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,812,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.