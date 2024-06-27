Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New $18.84 Million Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 14.08% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,802,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,157.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 905,701 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,514,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 421,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,183. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

